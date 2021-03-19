Matthew Stafford explains why Los Angeles Rams is where he wants to be

Sharing is caring!

On Friday, Matthew Stafford was introduced as quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams for the first time and he was asked why wanted to be traded to the Rams.

Stafford said that once he decided to leave the Detroit Lions, he wanted “to get to a place where the team was ready to have success in a short time, and obviously, the Rams are a team like that.”

Nation, will Stafford win a Super Bowl with the Rams?

Passing Table Year Tm G GS Cmp Att Cmp% Yds TD Int Rate 2009 DET 10 10 201 377 53.3 2267 13 20 61.0 2010 DET 3 3 57 96 59.4 535 6 1 91.3 2011 DET 16 16 421 663 63.5 5038 41 16 97.2 2012 DET 16 16 435 727 59.8 4967 20 17 79.8 2013 DET 16 16 371 634 58.5 4650 29 19 84.2 2014* DET 16 16 363 602 60.3 4257 22 12 85.7 2015 DET 16 16 398 592 67.2 4262 32 13 97.0 2016 DET 16 16 388 594 65.3 4327 24 10 93.3 2017 DET 16 16 371 565 65.7 4446 29 10 99.3 2018 DET 16 16 367 555 66.1 3777 21 11 89.9 2019 DET 8 8 187 291 64.3 2499 19 5 106.0 2020 DET 16 16 339 528 64.2 4084 26 10 96.3 Career 165 165 3898 6224 62.6 45109 282 144 89.9