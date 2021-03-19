Matthew Stafford explains why Los Angeles Rams is where he wants to be

On Friday, Matthew Stafford was introduced as quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams for the first time and he was asked why wanted to be traded to the Rams.
Stafford said that once he decided to leave the Detroit Lions, he wanted “to get to a place where the team was ready to have success in a short time, and obviously, the Rams are a team like that.”
Nation, will Stafford win a Super Bowl with the Rams?
|Year
|Tm
|G
|GS
|Cmp
|Att
|Cmp%
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Rate
|2009
|DET
|10
|10
|201
|377
|53.3
|2267
|13
|20
|61.0
|2010
|DET
|3
|3
|57
|96
|59.4
|535
|6
|1
|91.3
|2011
|DET
|16
|16
|421
|663
|63.5
|5038
|41
|16
|97.2
|2012
|DET
|16
|16
|435
|727
|59.8
|4967
|20
|17
|79.8
|2013
|DET
|16
|16
|371
|634
|58.5
|4650
|29
|19
|84.2
|2014*
|DET
|16
|16
|363
|602
|60.3
|4257
|22
|12
|85.7
|2015
|DET
|16
|16
|398
|592
|67.2
|4262
|32
|13
|97.0
|2016
|DET
|16
|16
|388
|594
|65.3
|4327
|24
|10
|93.3
|2017
|DET
|16
|16
|371
|565
|65.7
|4446
|29
|10
|99.3
|2018
|DET
|16
|16
|367
|555
|66.1
|3777
|21
|11
|89.9
|2019
|DET
|8
|8
|187
|291
|64.3
|2499
|19
|5
|106.0
|2020
|DET
|16
|16
|339
|528
|64.2
|4084
|26
|10
|96.3
|Career
|165
|165
|3898
|6224
|62.6
|45109
|282
|144
|89.9
