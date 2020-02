Happy Birthday to the greatest Detroit Lions QB of all time!

On Friday, Lions QB Matthew Stafford turned 32 years young.

Watch as the guys on ESPN’s Pardon the Interuption give Stafford a nice birthday shoutout.

Matthew Stafford getting a birthday shoutout on PTI pic.twitter.com/EvP2g378SK — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) February 7, 2020