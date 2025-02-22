Matthew Stafford Given Permission to Seek Trade From Los Angeles Rams

According to reports, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has been granted permission by the Los Angeles Rams to explore trade opportunities with other NFL teams. One person who disagrees with the Rams' decision to allow Stafford to seek out a trade, is Kurt Warner.

Why it Matters

Since the 2024 season ended, speculation has been rife about Stafford’s future with the Rams, especially with the 37-year-old reportedly seeking a new contract and growing frustrated with recent roster moves.

The departure of Stafford's friend and wideout Cooper Kupp has raised further questions about the team's direction and whether Stafford still fits into their long-term plans.

Kurt Warner Critical of Rams’ Decision

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner criticized the Rams' decision to move on from a quarterback who led them to a Super Bowl victory.

Warner questioned why the Rams would let go of a top-five talent like Stafford, especially when the team is still in a competitive window.

“Matt Stafford, he's a top-five, top-seven quarterback in the league at this point,” Warner said. “If I'm the Rams and I believe my window to win is right now, there's no way I would even think about moving him.”

Rams Likely Preparing for Rebuild?

Stafford’s trade request could signal that the Rams are entering a rebuilding phase, as recent roster decisions hint at a shift in focus away from immediate championship contention.

If Stafford feels the Rams are no longer in win-now mode, it could explain why he’s looking for a change of scenery.

Matthew Stafford’s Career and Legacy

Stafford, who was drafted No. 1 overall by the Lions in 2009, spent 12 seasons in Detroit before being traded to the Rams in 2021. His leadership helped bring the Rams a Super Bowl title in 2022, but with the team’s uncertain future, it may be time for a new chapter in Stafford’s career.

Key Stats & Further Reading