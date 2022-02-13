Matthew Stafford gives love to his supporters in Detroit following Super Bowl win [Video]

When the Detroit Lions selected Matthew Stafford with the No. 1 pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would someday lead them to their first Super Bowl.

Unfortunately, that was not meant to be and the Lions ended up trading Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.

Well, on Sunday night, Stafford and his Rams teammates defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win Super Bowl LVI.

Following the game, Stafford gave some love to all of the Lions fans who still support him, saying that their support has meant the world to him and he would not be where he is without them.

“It was amazing. There’s no reason for them to cheer for me anymore, and the fact that they did was just a true testament to who they are as people and who they are as fans.”

Check it out.