Matthew Stafford gives predictable response to question about having to prove himself in NFL Playoffs

“Matthew Stafford has never won a playoff game.”

Man, if I had a dollar for every time I heard or read that statement, I would own an island and the Detroit Lions.

That statement just so happens to be true as Stafford is 0-3 in his career in playoff games and he hopes that losing streak comes to an end on Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Arizona Cardinals.

On Friday, Stafford was asked about whether or not he needs to prove himself by winning a playoff game and his response was pretty predictable.

From Sports Illustrated:

“Every time I step on the field, I’m proving myself,” Stafford told reporters. “Whether it’s a preseason game, a regular-season game, practice, a playoff game. I want to go out there and play well. This is just another opportunity to do that. This is a team game. There is no question. But at the same time, do I know that when the quarterback plays a good game, you got a better chance to win the game? Absolutely. So I’m always trying to go out there and play as good of football as I possibly can to help our team win. … “If you step on the football field, and you don’t feel pressure to go out there and perform, then something’s wrong with you in my opinion. It’s positive pressure that I put on myself to go out there and help our team win.”

Nation, do you think Stafford will finally pick up the first playoff win of is career?