Matthew Stafford has reportedly made decision on future with Los Angeles Rams

With the reports surfacing that Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may potentially walk away from coaching following Super Bowl LVI, there has been speculation regarding whether or not Matthew Stafford will stick around past his current contract.

Stafford’s current contract goes through the 2022 season and unless he signs an extension, he would become an unrestricted free agent at that time.

Well, according to a report from Ian Rapoport, Stafford has seemingly already decided on where he wants to play beyond the 2022 season.

Rapoport reported just moments ago that the Rams and Stafford’s agent plan to sit down and hammer out a contract extension following the Super Bowl.

For those of you who were hoping that Stafford would return to Detroit, this is probably pretty disappointing to you.