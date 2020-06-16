Matthew Stafford is ‘heard from’ for first time regarding racial inequality

On June 10, the Players Coalition released a letter to Congress on behalf of over 1,100 current and former athletes and coaches and 300+ front office personnel across the NFL, NBA, and MLB.

Today, on behalf of 1100+ athletes & coaches and 300+ front office personnel across the @NFL @NBA & @MLB, we urge Congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, introduced by @justinamash & @AyannaPressley We demand accountability for police brutality. It's time for change. pic.twitter.com/ro7eRmvSK6 — PlayersCoalition (@playercoalition) June 10, 2020

According to Michael Rothstein of ESPN, Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford has added his name to the Players Coalition letter.

As noted by Rothstein, this is the first we have heard from Stafford (publically) on the subject of social inequality.

Props to Stafford for adding his name to something so important.

sm