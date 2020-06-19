41.2 F
Matthew Stafford included in ‘NFL QBs as women’ photo gallery

Detroit Lions News
By Arnold Powell

We truly apologize for what you are about to see but it had to be done.

On Friday, NFL Memes (amazing Twitter account to follow) released photos of what NFL quarterbacks would look like if they were women and we cannot unsee what is now burned into our heads.

The one that specifically is going to give us nightmares in the coming days is Detroit Lions quarterback, Matthew Stafford…or should we say, “Michelle” Stafford.

Now is your final chance to click out of this post before you are scarred for life!

3

 

2

 

1

 

Last chance….

 

 

Seriously, leave now…

 

 

 

Ok, you asked for it!

College Sports

Ex-OSU quarterback Cardale Jones takes shot at Michigan, gets promptly roasted

Michael Whitaker - 0
The rivalry between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes is one of the most legendary in not only collegiate sports, but as a...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan AD Warde Manuel: “Our Black student-athletes are hurting”

Michael Whitaker - 0
Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota last month, protests have spread across the country as well as a renewed focus and discussion...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

10 Most Dominant Detroit Championship Teams of All-Time

Arnold Powell - 0
As Detroit sports fans, we have been blessed with some amazing teams. Throughout the years, the Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, Lions (though no Super...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers agree to contract terms 3B Gage Workman

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Tigers have agreed to contract terms with fourth-round pick Gage Workman. Workman, who was drafted as a third baseman out...
Read more

