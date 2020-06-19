Matthew Stafford included in ‘NFL QBs as women’ photo gallery

We truly apologize for what you are about to see but it had to be done.

On Friday, NFL Memes (amazing Twitter account to follow) released photos of what NFL quarterbacks would look like if they were women and we cannot unsee what is now burned into our heads.

The one that specifically is going to give us nightmares in the coming days is Detroit Lions quarterback, Matthew Stafford…or should we say, “Michelle” Stafford.

Now is your final chance to click out of this post before you are scarred for life!

3

2

1

Last chance….

Seriously, leave now…

Ok, you asked for it!