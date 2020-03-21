Matthew Stafford included in odds to be New England Patriots starting QB in 2021

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia have gone out of their way to make it very clear that Matthew Stafford will be their starting QB when the 2020 regular season begins.

But what about in 2021?







Well, according to Betonline.ag, Stafford is +1200 to be the starting quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2020. Stafford is tied for the 7th best odds to be the Patriots signal-caller in 2021 along with Andy Dalton, Cam Newton, Derek Carr, and Taysom Hill. The current favorite to be the Patriots starter in 2021 is Deshaun Watson at +300 followed by Jarrett Stidham and current Clemson QB, Trevor Lawrence.

Updated Odds: 🏈

Patriots starting QB in Week 1 of 👉🏽2021👈🏽 Reg-Season

(Via @betonline_ag) Deshaun Watson +300

Jarrett Stidham +500

Trevor Lawrence +500

Kyle Trask +700

Dak +900

Brissett +1100

Dalton +1200

Cam +1200

Derek Carr +1200

Stafford +1200

Taysom Hill +1200 — IB 🔌 THE GAMBLER (@incarceratedbob) March 22, 2020

Nation, do you think Stafford will be the Lions starting QB in 2021?