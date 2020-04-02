Matthew Stafford included in top-10 list of quarterback play based on analytics

There’s no question about it – Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was playing some MVP level football before the injuries to his back forced him to shut down his season last year.

And the analytics only go to show that he was one of the top performers in the NFL at his position.

On a recently compiled analytical list detailing PFF (Pro Football Focus rating), QBR (quarterback rating) and CPOE (completion percentage over expectation), the Lions quarterback came in at #7 overall:

Of course, without Stafford under center, the team unfortunately wasn’t able to string any further wins together and finished 3-12-1.