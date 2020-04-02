48.4 F
Detroit
Thursday, April 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Matthew Stafford included in top-10 list of quarterback play based on analytics

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
overcast clouds
48.4 ° F
50 °
46 °
61 %
1.9mph
90 %
Thu
49 °
Fri
52 °
Sat
51 °
Sun
56 °
Mon
50 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions could be on brink of landing WR Julian Edelman

According to Bill Simmons on the Colin Cowherd show, New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman could be headed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn commits fireable offense in latest PFF Mock Draft

If quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both off the board, and EDGE Chase Young is available when...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions awarded No. 1 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions may hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, which will kick off in...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

There’s no question about it – Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was playing some MVP level football before the injuries to his back forced him to shut down his season last year.

And the analytics only go to show that he was one of the top performers in the NFL at his position.

On a recently compiled analytical list detailing PFF (Pro Football Focus rating), QBR (quarterback rating) and CPOE (completion percentage over expectation), the Lions quarterback came in at #7 overall:

Of course, without Stafford under center, the team unfortunately wasn’t able to string any further wins together and finished 3-12-1.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleGame of the Day: Red Wings blast Avalanche 6-0 in Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals
Next articleNFL Executives rip Detroit Lions Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Executives rip Detroit Lions Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

Near the end of the 2019 regular season, news broke that the Detroit Lions' powers that be had made...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford included in top-10 list of quarterback play based on analytics

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's no question about it - Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was playing some MVP level football before the injuries to his back forced...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Game of the Day: Red Wings blast Avalanche 6-0 in Game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals

Michael Whitaker - 0
Our Game of the Day series continues, and we're throwing it back to the magical 1996-97 Detroit Red Wings season for this one. The...
Read more
College Sports

Michigan State Athletic Director issues strong defense of Tom Izzo

Michael Whitaker - 0
Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo found himself back in the headlines today thanks to a report from ESPN saying that he contacted...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate between Calvin Johnson and Terrell Owens

Michael Whitaker - 0
There's absolutely no "disputing" who Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes was the greatest player in NFL history to wear the jersey number 81....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford shares thoughts on his new sidekick

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
There were plenty of rumors this offseason that the Detroit Lions were trying to trade their starting quarterback, Matthew Stafford. But as we know,...
Read more

NFL Executives rip Detroit Lions Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Near the end of the 2019 regular season, news broke that the Detroit Lions' powers that be had made the decision to retain GM...
Read more

Analysts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe debate between Calvin Johnson and Terrell Owens

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
There's absolutely no "disputing" who Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless believes was the greatest player in NFL history to wear the jersey number 81....
Read more

Detroit Lions agree to terms with free agent CB Darryl Roberts

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the Detroit Lions have agreed to terms with free agent CB Darryl Roberts. https://twitter.com/tompelissero/status/1245754748675985410?s=21 Roberts, who is 29, played in 13 games (10...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.