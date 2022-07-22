Matthew Stafford joins social media and his first post is ‘quite the flex’

A couple of years ago, I sometimes jokingly asked the question what would happen first regarding then Detroit Lions quarterback, Matthew Stafford. Would he win a playoff game first or would he join social media first?

As we now know, Stafford was traded to the Los Angeles Rams and he not only won a playoff game but he won the Super Bowl.

Well, now hell must have frozen over because Matthew Stafford is now on social media.

As you can see below, Stafford now has an Instagram account and as noted by Lindsey Thiry, his first post was quite the flex.

“She’s a real beauty,” Stafford posted along with a photo of his new Super Bowl Champion ring.

Check it out.

Super Bowl winning quarterback Matthew Stafford has joined Instagram and his first picture is quite the flex. pic.twitter.com/kyj15mBBOW — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) July 22, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video It's time for Lions fans to let Stafford go

In case you were wondering who the two accounts are that Stafford is following, one is his wife, Kelly, and the other is WME Sports.

Nation, will you be following Matthew Stafford on Instagram?

The bigger question is probably, when do you think he will make his next post? A day? A week? A year? Never?

