Matthew Stafford leads Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LVI victory

It’s over and Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions!
After taking a 13-10 lead into halftime, the Rams allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to storm back to grab a 20-13 lead.
The Rams eventually kicked a field goal to cut the Bengals lead to 20-16.
That’s when Stafford did what he has done so many times before, leading the Rams down the field before connecting with Cooper Kupp for the game-winning touchdown.
Stafford completed 26-40 passes for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns to go along with two interceptions.
Kupp had 8 receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.
After a slow start, Aaron Donald ended up with two sacks, while wreaking havoc for Bengals QB, Joe Burrow.
Matthew Stafford is a Super Bowl Champion!
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings