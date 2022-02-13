Matthew Stafford leads Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LVI victory

It’s over and Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are Super Bowl Champions!

After taking a 13-10 lead into halftime, the Rams allowed the Cincinnati Bengals to storm back to grab a 20-13 lead.

The Rams eventually kicked a field goal to cut the Bengals lead to 20-16.

That’s when Stafford did what he has done so many times before, leading the Rams down the field before connecting with Cooper Kupp for the game-winning touchdown.

Stafford completed 26-40 passes for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns to go along with two interceptions.

Kupp had 8 receptions for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

After a slow start, Aaron Donald ended up with two sacks, while wreaking havoc for Bengals QB, Joe Burrow.

Matthew Stafford is a Super Bowl Champion!