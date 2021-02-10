Matthew Stafford leaves Detroit with heavy heart: ‘A lot of great memories here’ [Video]

Sharing is caring!

On Wednesday night, WDIV-Detroit aired the first segment of their exclusive farewell interview with now-former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly.

During the interview, Stafford talked about having a lot of great memories in Detroit, wanting to bring a Lombardi trophy to the Motor City, and the one moment he wishes he could change.

If you happened to miss the interview, we have you covered. Note: Part 2 is Thursday morning at 6 am and Part 3 is Thursday evening at 5 pm.

<noscript><iframe title="Matthew Stafford leaves Detroit with heavy heart: ‘A lot of great memories here’" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_uh2W4DUAgQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>