Matthew Stafford leaves Detroit with heavy heart: ‘A lot of great memories here’ [Video]

On Wednesday night, WDIV-Detroit aired the first segment of their exclusive farewell interview with now-former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly.
During the interview, Stafford talked about having a lot of great memories in Detroit, wanting to bring a Lombardi trophy to the Motor City, and the one moment he wishes he could change.
If you happened to miss the interview, we have you covered. Note: Part 2 is Thursday morning at 6 am and Part 3 is Thursday evening at 5 pm.