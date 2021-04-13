Matthew Stafford listed among favorites to win 2021 NFL MVP

Sharing is caring!

For the first time in his NFL career, Matthew Stafford will be playing for a team other than the Detroit Lions when the 2021 NFL season kicks off as he has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

Stafford will be joining a team that is solid all around and many believe the Rams will at least challenge for a Super Bowl appearance this coming season.

Because of that, it is not a huge surprise that Stafford, according to @Betonline_ag is among the favorites to win the NFL MVP award in 2021.

As you can see below, Stafford is currently listed at +1400 along with Lamar Jackson to win MVP, which is behind only Patrick Mahomes (+500), Aaron Rodgers (+900), Josh Allen (+1000)

2021 NFL Most Valuable Player odds: Patrick Mahomes: +500

Aaron Rodgers: +900

Josh Allen: +1000

Lamar Jackson: +1400

Matthew Stafford: +1400

Kyler Murray: +1600

Tom Brady: +1600

Dak Prescott: +1800 — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) April 13, 2021

Oh, in case you were wondering, Lions QB Jared Goff is listed at +8000 to win the award.