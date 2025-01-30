Matthew Stafford Makes Decision for 2025, With a Demand

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has decided to return for the 2025 season, but there is one crucial demand on the table. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Stafford intends to suit up for the Rams again in 2025. However, the veteran signal-caller is reportedly requesting a reworked contract in order to continue with the team.

Matthew Stafford's Contract Situation

Stafford, who is coming off a tough divisional-round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, had been uncertain about his NFL future. The 36-year-old quarterback had been reflecting on his future, leaving the Rams and their fans in suspense. Shortly after the loss, Rams head coach Sean McVay publicly expressed his hope to get clarity on Stafford's decision soon.

Stafford's current contract with the Rams is a four-year, $160 million extension signed in 2022. Prior to the 2024 season, Stafford revised the deal, turning it into a one-year, $40 million agreement and forgoing guarantees for 2025. His current contract includes only a $4 million signing bonus, which is due three days after the start of the new league year on March 12.

A Critical Year Ahead

After four seasons in Los Angeles, Stafford remains committed to the Rams, especially after playing a key role in the team’s Super Bowl victory in his first year with the franchise, following his trade from the Detroit Lions. With the contract rework looming, the team will likely need to address his financial demands in order to keep him for another season. The ball is now in the Rams' court, as Stafford’s future hinges on how they approach the contract situation this offseason.