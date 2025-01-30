fb
Thursday, January 30, 2025
Matthew Stafford Makes Decision for 2025, With a Demand

By W.G. Brady
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has decided to return for the 2025 season, but there is one crucial demand on the table. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Stafford intends to suit up for the Rams again in 2025. However, the veteran signal-caller is reportedly requesting a reworked contract in order to continue with the team.

Matthew Stafford's Contract Situation

Stafford, who is coming off a tough divisional-round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, had been uncertain about his NFL future. The 36-year-old quarterback had been reflecting on his future, leaving the Rams and their fans in suspense. Shortly after the loss, Rams head coach Sean McVay publicly expressed his hope to get clarity on Stafford's decision soon.

Stafford's current contract with the Rams is a four-year, $160 million extension signed in 2022. Prior to the 2024 season, Stafford revised the deal, turning it into a one-year, $40 million agreement and forgoing guarantees for 2025. His current contract includes only a $4 million signing bonus, which is due three days after the start of the new league year on March 12.

Matthew Stafford Comments on Jared Goff Matthew Stafford weighs in

A Critical Year Ahead

After four seasons in Los Angeles, Stafford remains committed to the Rams, especially after playing a key role in the team’s Super Bowl victory in his first year with the franchise, following his trade from the Detroit Lions. With the contract rework looming, the team will likely need to address his financial demands in order to keep him for another season. The ball is now in the Rams' court, as Stafford’s future hinges on how they approach the contract situation this offseason.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
