Matthew Stafford may no longer wear a Detroit Lions uniform, but his connection to the organization and the city of Detroit remains strong. Following the Los Angeles Rams’ Thanksgiving Eve victory over the Green Bay Packers, Stafford took a moment to pay tribute to former Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 101.

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Stafford, who spent the first 12 seasons of his NFL career in Detroit, revealed that he plans to watch the Lions take on the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. However, he admitted that this year’s game will carry a little extra emotional weight following the passing of a woman who meant so much to him and his family.

Detroit Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford plays with Matthew Stafford’s daughter, Sawyer Stafford, as wife Kelly Stafford holds her before the game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, September 24, 2017 at Ford Field in Detroit. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Matthew Stafford Remembers Martha Firestone Ford

Speaking to reporters following the Rams’ 26-13 victory over Green Bay, Stafford explained that although he is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family, his thoughts will also be with the Ford family. His heartfelt comments offered another reminder of the relationships he established during his time in Detroit.

“I’ll be tuning in just like everybody else. I’ll be watching the Lions game a little heavy-hearted with Martha Firestone Ford,” Stafford said. “She’s a special lady to me, to my family and to that organization, to the city of Detroit.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t say I’m thinking about their family.

“Just an unbelievable lady, great lady. She’ll be missed.”

Ford served as the Lions’ principal owner from 2014 through 2020, meaning her entire tenure in that role coincided with Stafford’s time as Detroit’s starting quarterback. According to the Associated Press, she assumed control of the franchise following the death of her husband, William Clay Ford, before eventually handing control to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp.

Detroit Lions Will Honor Martha Firestone Ford on Thanksgiving

Stafford is the latest prominent member of the Lions’ extended family to pay tribute to Mrs. Ford. Legendary running back Barry Sanders released a heartfelt statement on Wednesday, while the Detroit Red Wings held a moment of silence before their game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The Lions have also announced multiple ways they will honor Mrs. Ford, including a commemorative helmet decal and a moment of silence before Thursday’s game at Ford Field. The organization will debut a commemorative jersey patch on Dec. 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

For Stafford, Thanksgiving football was a way of life for more than a decade. This year, rather than leading the Lions onto the field, he will be watching from home with his family and remembering someone who played an important role in his Detroit journey.

Stafford’s days as the Lions’ quarterback may be long behind him, but it is clear that Detroit and the Ford family still hold a special place in his heart. His decision to take time following Wednesday’s victory to acknowledge Mrs. Ford was a classy gesture from the former Lions quarterback.