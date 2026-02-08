The Controversial Vote That Helped Matthew Stafford Win NFL MVP

Matthew Stafford’s late-career renaissance hit another milestone Thursday night, but not without stirring up serious debate across the NFL world.

The former Detroit Lions quarterback, now with the Los Angeles Rams, narrowly edged New England Patriots rookie Drake Maye to win the 2025 NFL MVP Award, adding the league’s highest individual honor to his Super Bowl résumé. The margin? Just five points.

And that razor-thin finish is exactly why controversy followed almost immediately.

A Razor-Thin MVP Race

Stafford finished MVP voting with 366 total points, while Maye was right behind him at 361. On paper, it looks like a close race. In practice, the voting breakdown raised eyebrows.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen received two first-place votes, while Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert received one, despite Herbert not being named an MVP finalist.

Those stray votes ultimately helped shape the final outcome.

PFF Analyst Explains His Controversial Vote

Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson later revealed that he was responsible for the lone first-place vote for Herbert, explaining his reasoning publicly on X.

“The guy had the worst offensive line in the NFL all season and despite that he was working miracles in almost every single game,” Monson said. “Stafford’s OL became 2/5ths as bad as Herbert’s for 5 minutes, and he became a turnover howitzer. He embodied ‘value’.”

Monson clarified that his ballot still had Stafford second and Maye third, meaning his vote alone didn’t flip the final result. Still, critics argue that votes for non-finalists distorted what should have been a two-man race.

Backlash Comes Swiftly

The explanation didn’t quiet the noise. In fact, it fueled it.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a longtime New England supporter, blasted the decision and the logic behind it.

“Imagine thinking you outsmarted every other human who watched football,” Portnoy wrote. “Only cost Maye the MVP. Luckily, we play for Lombardi’s in New England.”

While Portnoy’s reaction was sharp, it echoed a broader sentiment: that Maye may have lost the award due to voting philosophy rather than on-field performance.

Where Lions Fans Fit In

For Detroit fans, the moment is complicated.

Stafford — the former No. 1 overall pick who spent 12 seasons carrying the franchise — now owns a Super Bowl ring and an MVP trophy since leaving the Lions. That reality still hits differently in Detroit.

But controversy or not, Stafford’s season was undeniably elite, and his win cements one of the most remarkable late-career surges by a quarterback in NFL history.

Fair or flawed, the votes are in — and Matthew Stafford is officially an MVP.