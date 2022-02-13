Matthew Stafford on fire, connects with Cooper Kupp for 2nd TD pass of Super Bowl LVI [Video]

Matthew Stafford is having himself one heck of a first half, to put it lightly.
He’s just tossed his second touchdown throw of the 1st half, connecting with teammate Cooper Kupp to extend the lead for the Los Angeles Rams over the Cincinnati Bengals:
Stafford so far is 9/10 with 127 yards, two touchdowns and no picks. And there’s no bigger fans in the stands of Stafford at SoFi Stadium than his wife Kelly and their kids:
