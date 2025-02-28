Matthew Stafford on Verge of Learning Where He Will Play in 2025

Matthew Stafford is on the brink of discovering his future in the NFL, as the Los Angeles Rams are set to meet with the veteran quarterback today at their facility to discuss his next move. According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Rams are evaluating Stafford’s future with the team, and a decision is expected soon.

Goodbye, Los Angeles, Hello New York? Maybe Las Vegas?

The Raiders and Giants have reportedly entered discussions for a potential two-year deal with Stafford, offering between $90-$100 million in guaranteed money. Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory after being traded from the Detroit Lions, remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. With the Rams still in contention for a championship, it would be a surprise if they decide to part ways with their star quarterback.

What’s Next for Stafford?

With teams like the Raiders and Giants vying for Stafford’s talents, he is set to make a big decision on his future. The outcome of this meeting will help determine whether Stafford remains with the Rams or takes his talents elsewhere in pursuit of more championship opportunities.

Matthew Stafford: By The Numbers

Stat With Rams Combined (2021-2024) Games Played (GP) 57 Completions (Comp) 1,276 Attempts (Att) 1,942 Passing Yards (Yds) 14,700 Touchdowns (TD) 95 Interceptions (INT) 44 Passer Rating 95.2

Bottom Line

Matthew Stafford continues to prove he’s among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, with impressive numbers in his years with the Rams, including his Super Bowl-winning performance. Personally, I think the Rams would be absolutely NUTS to trade Stafford when they have a playoff-caliber team.