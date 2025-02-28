Friday, February 28, 2025
HomeNFLMatthew Stafford on Verge of Learning Where He Will Play in 2025
NFL

Matthew Stafford on Verge of Learning Where He Will Play in 2025

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0

Matthew Stafford is on the brink of discovering his future in the NFL, as the Los Angeles Rams are set to meet with the veteran quarterback today at their facility to discuss his next move. According to a report from Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Rams are evaluating Stafford’s future with the team, and a decision is expected soon.

Goodbye, Los Angeles, Hello New York? Maybe Las Vegas?

The Raiders and Giants have reportedly entered discussions for a potential two-year deal with Stafford, offering between $90-$100 million in guaranteed money. Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory after being traded from the Detroit Lions, remains one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. With the Rams still in contention for a championship, it would be a surprise if they decide to part ways with their star quarterback.

What’s Next for Stafford?

With teams like the Raiders and Giants vying for Stafford’s talents, he is set to make a big decision on his future. The outcome of this meeting will help determine whether Stafford remains with the Rams or takes his talents elsewhere in pursuit of more championship opportunities.

Matthew Stafford: By The Numbers

Stat With RamsCombined (2021-2024)
Games Played (GP)57
Completions (Comp)1,276
Attempts (Att)1,942
Passing Yards (Yds)14,700
Touchdowns (TD)95
Interceptions (INT)44
Passer Rating95.2

Bottom Line

Matthew Stafford continues to prove he’s among the NFL’s elite quarterbacks, with impressive numbers in his years with the Rams, including his Super Bowl-winning performance. Personally, I think the Rams would be absolutely NUTS to trade Stafford when they have a playoff-caliber team.

Previous article
Jared Goff Receives High Praise From NFL Draft QB Prospect Quinn Ewers
Next article
Detroit Lions Urged To Poach ‘Perfect’ Free Agent Fit
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

Thomas C Riddell on NFL Insider Reveals Matthew Stafford’s Contract Demands for 2025
David Niezgoda on Detroit Lions Announce Full Coaching Staff for 2025
Garpike on NFL.com Reveals Detroit Lions Tackling Grade for 2024
B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Email Support

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Designed and hosted by Level 99 Design