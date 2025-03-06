Matthew Stafford Opens Up About Interest From Other NFL Teams

After some uncertainty this offseason, Matthew Stafford has confirmed that he will remain with the Los Angeles Rams, opting to restructure his contract rather than move to a new team. Stafford, who is now 37, received permission from the Rams to explore interest from other teams, but ultimately decided that staying in Los Angeles was the right call for him.

Teams Wanted Matthew Stafford’s Services

Several NFL teams reportedly showed interest in Stafford, including the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders. The Giants, in particular, were said to have offered a more lucrative deal, but Stafford chose to stay with the Rams. In a conversation on his wife Kelly Stafford’s podcast, “The Morning After With Kelly Stafford and Hank,” Matthew opened up about the emotions and thoughts behind his decision.

A Humbling Realization

Stafford explained how difficult it was to navigate the uncertainty of the situation but also acknowledged how fortunate he felt to still have teams interested in his services at this stage of his career.

“I was talking to Kelly the other day just about this process and how it can sometimes feel like such a negative, it’s a tough thing,” Stafford said. “But at the same time, I was talking to somebody and they kind of gave me the perspective of like, ‘Man, this is such a positive time in your life. You’re 37 years old going into your 17th NFL season and somebody still wants you to be on their team.’”

Matthew also shared how this realization gave him a deeper appreciation for the opportunity to continue playing at the highest level. “It’s still a humbling thing to have teams—and most importantly, the team I’m playing for in the Rams—excited about me being a part of their team and helping them lead the way.”