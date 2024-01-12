Matthew Stafford or Detroit Lions? Calvin Johnson reveals who he is rooting for on Sunday

Former Detroit Lions WR Calvin Johnson reveals who he is rooting for this Sunday in the 1st ever-postseason game at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions are intensifying their preparations for a momentous game, set to host the Los Angeles Rams in the first-ever postseason match at Ford Field. In a twist of fate, the Lions find themselves up against former quarterback Matthew Stafford, returning to town for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. Former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson has disclosed his allegiance, revealing which team he'll be cheering for in this matchup.

Calvin Johnson is a Hall of Famer

Johnson still holds multiple franchise records despite having only played nine NFL seasons, including most receptions (731), receiving yards (11,619), and touchdowns (83). His relationship with the team began to sour when he was asked to pay back a portion of his signing bonus after he retired early before the contract was up.

The good news is that in recent years, the two sides have gone a long way in mending fences.

Calvin Johnson reveals who he's cheering for

In a conversation with analyst Kay Adams earlier this morning, Johnson disclosed that despite his enduring affection for his former teammate, he will be cheering for the Lions in their matchup against the Rams.

“I love Matthew, but when he comes to Detroit, all bets are off,” Johnson said. “He’s coming to the den, them boys are about to get after him.”

Bottom Line: Calvin will be rooting for Detroit

The Lions' efforts to reconcile with one of their most significant franchise players hold immense importance, not just in terms of public relations but also for the overall sentiment.

And while he is certainly still friends with his former quarterback teammate in Detroit, he'll be putting that friendship aside for a few hours on Sunday as the Lions look to win their first playoff game since 1991.