Thursday, May 14, 2020
Matthew Stafford owns up to punking Detroit Lions fans

A couple of weeks ago, Matthew Stafford and T.J. Lang joined the virtual Detroit Lions NFL Draft Party and Stafford appeared to show off his amazing math skills by correctly giving the answer to 9,758 x 618 by just thinking about it.

Check it out.

When this happened, we were a bit skeptical about whether or not Lang and Stafford were pulling a quick one on us and on Thursday, Stafford admitted that is exactly what happened!

“I just read it off and sell it hard. I guess I deserve a Daytime Emmy,” Stafford said.

You did not trick us, Matthew! But we bet a bunch of people fell for it!

Arnold Powell

