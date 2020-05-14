Matthew Stafford owns up to punking Detroit Lions fans

A couple of weeks ago, Matthew Stafford and T.J. Lang joined the virtual Detroit Lions NFL Draft Party and Stafford appeared to show off his amazing math skills by correctly giving the answer to 9,758 x 618 by just thinking about it.

Check it out.

Putting the MATH in Matthew pic.twitter.com/Pd1Elctauw — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 25, 2020

When this happened, we were a bit skeptical about whether or not Lang and Stafford were pulling a quick one on us and on Thursday, Stafford admitted that is exactly what happened!

“I just read it off and sell it hard. I guess I deserve a Daytime Emmy,” Stafford said.

Matthew Stafford said the math problem he solved with @TJLang70 was a trick. TJ texted him the answer. "I just read it off and sell it hard. I guess I deserve a Daytime Emmy." 😂 pic.twitter.com/LeX5iYlVci — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) May 14, 2020

You did not trick us, Matthew! But we bet a bunch of people fell for it!