Matthew Stafford posts insane QB rating in first career playoff win

Matthew Stafford finally got the 10,000 lb gorilla off his back as he just won his first NFL playoff game.

On Monday night, Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals on way to a 34-11 blowout victory.

Stafford was flawless in the game as he posted a 154.5 QB rating, which is the sixth best in NFL playoff history. He was 13-17 for 202 yards and two TDs and three of his four incompletions were drops.

Up next for Stafford and the Rams is Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Congrats to Matthew Stafford!