Matthew Stafford Reacts to Lions Matchup in 2025

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford says he’s looking forward to another “battle” against Detroit in 2025. The two teams will face off in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium.

The former face of the franchise isn’t hiding it — he still has Detroit circled on his calendar.

Matthew Stafford and the Detroit Lions are set to square off again in 2025, and the veteran quarterback is already hyping the matchup.

Appearing on NFL Network following the league’s schedule release, Stafford didn’t shy away from showing respect to his former team, calling their upcoming Week 15 showdown a “battle” and praising the work Dan Campbell and Jared Goff have done in the Motor City.

TL;DR

Former Lions QB Matthew Stafford is eager for another “battle” with Detroit in 2025. The Week 15 game at SoFi Stadium will be the third straight year the Rams and Lions have faced off, and Stafford acknowledged the Lions’ turnaround under Dan Campbell and Jared Goff.

Now entering his 17th NFL season, Matthew Stafford knows a thing or two about ups and downs — especially from his Detroit days.

But when he talks about his old team now, there’s clear admiration in his voice.

“That’ll be fun. We’ve had some great matchups. Dan and Jared and those guys did a hell of a job the last couple years getting that thing turned in the right direction,” Stafford said as quoted by Lions OnSI. “They’re playing really good football. Lost some coordinators and that’s a challenge. Every season is a new season when you step out there and go play.”

Stafford also noted how this year’s matchup will be different — this time, the Lions are going to his house.

Week 15 Will Be Personal — Again

When Detroit and Los Angeles meet this December at SoFi Stadium, it will mark the third straight year the two sides have faced off — and the storylines are still sizzling.

In 2023 , Detroit eliminated the Rams from the playoffs in a dramatic 24–23 Wild Card thriller at Ford Field .

, Detroit eliminated the Rams from the playoffs in a dramatic 24–23 Wild Card thriller at . In 2024 , the Lions opened their season with another win over L.A., again at home.

, the Lions opened their season with another win over L.A., again at home. In 2025, the rematch shifts to Stafford’s turf — and he knows what’s coming.

“Definitely had some great matchups the last couple years against those guys. It’ll be interesting having it in our place in December. I’m sure it’ll be another good battle,” Stafford added.

Goff vs. Stafford — The Trade That Keeps on Giving

Of course, it’s not just about teams. The Stafford–Goff trade will forever connect the Lions and Rams — and it’s become one of the rare NFL deals that worked out for both sides.

Stafford got his ring with the Rams in 2021.

Goff helped lead the Lions to back-to-back NFC North titles in 2023 and 2024.

Now, in Year 5 since the blockbuster trade, both quarterbacks are face-of-the-franchise leaders — and still driven by their own prove-it narratives.

Key Takeaways

Matthew Stafford praised the Lions for their recent success and is excited for the Week 15 rematch.

for their recent success and is excited for the Week 15 rematch. Detroit beat the Rams in each of their last two meetings — both at Ford Field.

in each of their last two meetings — both at Ford Field. Week 15 at SoFi Stadium will mark the first time Stafford faces the Lions in Los Angeles.

will mark the first time Stafford faces the Lions in Los Angeles. The Stafford–Goff rivalry continues to add layers with every passing year.

The Bottom Line

Don’t let the calendar fool you — Week 15 will have playoff energy written all over it.

Between the shared history, quarterback storylines, and mutual respect, this matchup could carry real postseason implications. For Stafford, it’s another chance to take down his former team. For Goff, it’s another opportunity to prove that Detroit is home — and that the trade wasn’t just a win for L.A.

And for fans?

It’s another good old-fashioned December battle between two teams that have unfinished business.



Sources: ESPN.com, Lions OnSI. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.