Matthew Stafford releases statement, commits $100,000 to fight COVID-19

We already knew that Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly recently donated $5,000 to Wahlburgers in Royal Oak provide free meals to first responders but now the Staffords are taking things to a whole new level.

According to Mike O’Hara, who writes for DetroitLions.com, the Staffords are donating $100,000 to help the Metro Detroit community fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Detroit Lions:

Stafford and his wife Kelly are launching programs on multiple levels this week to assist in dealing with changes in daily life and hardships brought on by the virus.

It is one more example of the charitable and humanitarian causes the Staffords have undertaken since Matthew came to the Lions in 2009.

“Obviously, Kelly and I feel really blessed to be in the situation we’re in,” Stafford said. “Some of that comes with respect to the people who are in your community and have been having a hard go of it. This virus is affecting all people, and people in all areas.

“We’re trying to help out what is home to us, and what’s been home to us for 12 years.”

Matthew and Kelly are launching the following two programs this week:

A financial commitment of $100,000 on two fronts: Forgotten Harvest, which delivers 138,000 pounds of food to local charities six days a week, and the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s efforts to provide immediate relief to students impacted by the crisis.