Matthew Stafford releases statement, commits $100,000 to fight COVID-19

We already knew that Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly recently donated $5,000 to Wahlburgers in Royal Oak provide free meals to first responders but now the Staffords are taking things to a whole new level.
According to Mike O’Hara, who writes for DetroitLions.com, the Staffords are donating $100,000 to help the Metro Detroit community fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
From Detroit Lions:
Stafford and his wife Kelly are launching programs on multiple levels this week to assist in dealing with changes in daily life and hardships brought on by the virus.
It is one more example of the charitable and humanitarian causes the Staffords have undertaken since Matthew came to the Lions in 2009.
“Obviously, Kelly and I feel really blessed to be in the situation we’re in,” Stafford said. “Some of that comes with respect to the people who are in your community and have been having a hard go of it. This virus is affecting all people, and people in all areas.
“We’re trying to help out what is home to us, and what’s been home to us for 12 years.”
Matthew and Kelly are launching the following two programs this week:
A financial commitment of $100,000 on two fronts: Forgotten Harvest, which delivers 138,000 pounds of food to local charities six days a week, and the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s efforts to provide immediate relief to students impacted by the crisis.
And they’re providing meals for first responders and hospital workers at restaurants in the vicinity of four area hospitals.
For all of you in Michigan who are putting your own health and life on the line to take care of others, we are all in such debt to you. Matthew and I wanted to make sure that you knew how much we appreciate you and what you are doing and so did these restaurants we partnered with.. so please, if you are an employee of a hospital, please have whatever meal you want from any of these restaurants above… on the Staffords. This is for take-out only so everyone stays safe. It is limited to 3 meals per pickup. Please mention you work for a hospital when you call to place your order and please bring with you your hospital badge to show when you come to pick up your food! This is such a crazy, scary time in life and we couldn’t imagine what your days are like on the front line of it all. Please know we are thinking about y’all, praying for y’all and how grateful we are for the selfless service you are providing. Restaurants: Roadside Bar and Grill Zingerman’s Deli Walgburgers Royal Oak Slows TO GO For more info, please click the link in my bio.
Included in Matthew & Kelly's efforts are four $5,000 credits at local restaurants to help feed first responders and hospital workers.
Henry Ford (Detroit) – Slow's To Go
U of M Hospital – Zingerman's Deli
Beaumont Royal Oak – Wahlburger's
St. Joseph Oakland – Roadside B & G https://t.co/dnZYObyLVL
— Eamonn Reynolds (@Eamonn_Reynolds) March 26, 2020
Thank you, Matthew and Kelly! We are VERY blessed to have you as part of our community!