Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford to replace Tom Brady in New England? Max Kellerman thinks it should happen

By Don Drysdale

Matthew Stafford to replace Tom Brady in New England? Max Kellerman thinks it should happen

As the days go by it is sounding more and more like Tom Brady's marriage with Bill Belichick and...
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

As the days go by it is sounding more and more like Tom Brady‘s marriage with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots is finally coming to an end.

But it also sounds like Brady has no plans to retire from football anytime soon, which means there is a good chance that we see him in a different uniform for the first time in his NFL career.

The question is, if Brady does leave the Patriots, who will replace him?

ESPN’s Max Kellerman believes the Patriots should call up Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn and make a deal for Lions QB Matthew Stafford.

Here is the video.

Nation, what would it take from the Patriots for you to give up Matthew Stafford?

