Matthew Stafford responds to question about why he never won a playoff game with the Detroit Lions

In 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford never won a single playoff game.

Now, in his first year with the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford has already won two playoff games and on Sunday, he and his teammates will take on the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

So, why was Stafford never able to win a playoff game during his time with the Lions?

On Wednesday, Stafford was asked why he never approached this type of success in Detroit.

From Detroit Free Press:

“I haven’t thought too much about it, to be honest with you,” Stafford said in a video conference. “I’m just trying to make sure I’m in the present, being kind of where my feet are planted and taking care of business here. Had a great time, a great run there. Loved playing there for 12 years. But I’m in this place now and enjoying the opportunity to be a part of this team and see where we can take it, so that’s kind of where I’m at, at the moment.”

Stafford said that he is excited about the Rams’ opportunity to advance to a Super Bowl and he is trying to treat this week as he would any other week with a “heightened sense of urgency.”

“I feel like the best thing for all of us to do is just go out there and attack it like we would every single week, with a heightened sense of urgency and a bunch of enjoyment at the same time,” he said. “Like, this is an unbelievable opportunity. It’s a whole lot of fun to be doing what we’re doing, playing football when we’re one of the last four teams left.”