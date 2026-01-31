Matthew Stafford’s Retirement Decision Just Got More Interesting

Matthew Stafford isn’t done talking about his future just yet, and based on the way he played last season, it’s easy to see why this decision is far from simple.

The former Detroit Lions quarterback, now 37 years old, is weighing whether to return for another season with the Los Angeles Rams or walk away while still near the top of his game. After leading the Rams to a 12–5 record in the 2025 regular season, Stafford put together one of the best years of his career, throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions.

But when it comes to retirement for Stafford, it’s not just about football anymore.

Stafford Opens Up About His Mindset

Stafford offered some of his most candid comments yet about retirement during an appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray on Thursday, January 29. While he didn’t announce a decision, he made it clear that this process involves much more than just arm strength or box scores.

“It’ll be a lot that goes into it,” Stafford said as quoted by heavy.com. “It’s a physical, a mental and emotional decision, a personal and a family decision, as well. So, we’ll figure all that kind of stuff out with some time.”

That family component matters — especially now. Stafford confirmed that his wife, Kelly Stafford, will be heavily involved in whatever decision comes next, reinforcing that this isn’t something he’s rushing or taking lightly.

No Timetable, No Pressure

If you’re waiting for a retirement deadline, don’t hold your breath.

Stafford made it clear he isn’t working against a clock and doesn’t feel the need to force clarity before he’s ready.

“So, when I’m ready to figure that out, I’ll be ready to figure that out,” Stafford said. “That moment isn’t right now.”

What is clear is how much he enjoyed the 2025 season.

“I know I had a ton of fun playing football this season and had so much fun playing for the Rams,” he added.

That enjoyment matters. Quarterbacks don’t usually put up MVP-level numbers while secretly counting the days until retirement. Stafford looked comfortable, confident, and in control — traits that suggest there may still be more football left.

Why This Decision Will Linger All Offseason

Stafford has just one year remaining on his current contract, which means his retirement decision will hang over the Rams’ offseason plans until he makes it official. Los Angeles would clearly welcome him back after a season like that, but the ball is firmly in Stafford’s court.

For now, he’s taking his time, weighing the physical toll, the mental grind, and what’s best for his family. Whether he chooses to return for one more run or walk away on a high note, Stafford has earned the right to decide on his own terms.

And based on how this “decision” keeps evolving, don’t be surprised if this conversation stretches well into the offseason.