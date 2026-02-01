Local Columnist Floats Wild Matthew Stafford–Detroit Lions Reunion Scenario

Every offseason, one or two ideas surface that make Detroit Lions fans stop scrolling, squint at their phone, and say, “Wait… what?”

This year, that idea belongs to Detroit Free Press columnist Carlos Monarrez, who floated a scenario that would shake the NFL landscape: Matthew Stafford potentially returning to the Detroit Lions via a complicated double trade.

Before we go any further, a very important disclaimer:

Carlos Monarrez is well-known for bold opinions and headline-grabbing hot takes, and in my view, that’s exactly what this is. There is little to no chance this scenario actually happens.

That said… it’s still fascinating to unpack.

Why Matthew Stafford’s Future Is Suddenly a Topic

Stafford just finished one of the most impressive seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Rams. At nearly 38 years old, he led the NFL in both passing yards and touchdowns, pushed the Rams to the brink of the Super Bowl, and is widely expected to win NFL MVP.

Instead of celebrating another championship run, though, the conversation immediately turned to his future.

Stafford has one year left on his deal, worth $40 million in 2026 — a number that no longer matches his current production. After last year’s contract tension with the Rams, it’s clear this offseason is once again about money, leverage, and timing.

And that’s where Monarrez sees a crack in the door.

The Bold Idea: A Stafford–Goff Double Trade

The theory goes something like this:

Stafford wants another raise or extension

The Rams, already dealing with long-term cap considerations, hesitate

Rams GM Les Snead — never afraid of bold moves — considers cashing out while Stafford’s value is sky-high

Detroit, meanwhile, is searching for ways to keep its Super Bowl window open

Monarrez suggests that, in a wild scenario, the Lions could:

Trade Jared Goff to a contender of his choosing, and Reacquire Stafford to make a final championship push

On paper, it’s dramatic. In reality, it’s extraordinarily complicated.

Jared Goff Is the Biggest Roadblock

Let’s be clear: Jared Goff is not the problem in Detroit.

He’s good enough to win a Super Bowl, and the Lions believe that. However, Monarrez argues that Stafford is still the better quarterback — particularly in moments where protection breaks down.

There’s also a massive contractual hurdle:

Goff has a no-trade clause through 2028

Any move would require his full cooperation

The Lions would lose leverage instantly

This alone makes the idea borderline unrealistic.

Why Brad Holmes Makes This Unlikely

Another reason this feels more theoretical than practical: Brad Holmes.

Detroit’s general manager has built this roster through:

Draft discipline

Cap flexibility

Selective aggression

He is, by NFL standards, extremely conservative when it comes to blockbuster trades involving veteran stars. That philosophy is the polar opposite of Rams GM Les Snead, who openly treats draft picks like poker chips.

Simply put: this isn’t how Holmes operates.

The Dan Campbell Connection Is Real — But Not Enough

One part of the argument that does ring true? The fit between Stafford and Dan Campbell.

Campbell has openly praised Stafford’s toughness, leadership, and competitiveness since the day he arrived in Detroit. Many around the league believe Stafford would have thrived under Campbell’s culture.

But nostalgia, fit, and toughness don’t outweigh:

Salary cap math

Locker-room stability

Long-term roster planning

Reality Check: Why This Probably Never Happens

Here’s the bottom line:

The Rams will almost certainly extend Stafford

The Lions are committed to Jared Goff

The financial gymnastics required are extreme

Brad Holmes does not operate this way

While it’s fun to imagine a poetic full-circle ending, this feels far more like offseason content fuel than an actual front-office blueprint.

The Real Best Outcome for Detroit

Ironically, the best scenario for the Lions might be the most boring one:

Stafford gets paid

He finishes his career in Los Angeles

Detroit uses 2026 to rebuild its offensive line and retool smartly

Goff remains the steady hand under center

Sometimes the boldest move is not making one.

Final Verdict

Is the idea of Matthew Stafford returning to Detroit compelling? Absolutely.

Is it realistic? Not even close.

Carlos Monarrez did what he does best — sparked conversation with a provocative idea. But this one belongs firmly in the thought experiment category, not the actual offseason plan file.