Sharing is caring!

No, Matthew Stafford is not coming back to the Detroit Lions!

But according to Kelly Stafford, she and Matthew were recently “back in the midwest” (Minnesota to be exact) to attend the wedding of current Lions’ center Frank Ragnow and his bride, Lucy.

Here is the post from Kelly’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)