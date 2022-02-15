Matthew Stafford reveals NFL goal on ‘The Morning After With Kelly Stafford’ podcast

As we all know, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is not exactly a fan of talking about his personal life to the media. In fact, Stafford is fine with just talking about the game that was just played or that is coming up and moving on with his life.

He is not on social media and he is not one go from podcast to podcast to just let loose.

Unless that podcast happens to be hosted by Stafford’s wife, Kelly.

On Tuesday, Matthew joined Kelly on ‘The Morning After With Kelly Stafford’ podcast and he opened up a bit about what happened after he won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

Here are some of the things Stafford talked about during the cast.

-Where he celebrated following the Rams Super Bowl win. (Started off at Harriet’s Rooftop in Los Angeles and ended up at home that was rented out by Drake.)

-Talks about how he did not cry after winning the Super Bowl. He said he could not watch the last drive by the Bengals so he stared at the ground and Cooper Kupp was doing the same. He said he did choke up when he talked about McVay.

-Talks about how there was a feeling of “finality” to playing in the Super Bowl. For the NFC Championship win he got a t-shirt and a hat. For winning the Super Bowl, you get to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

-Says he was mic’d up and some editing will have to be done because of his foul language.

-Kelly says she was also mic’d up for NFL Films

-Stafford said winning the Super Bowl was one of his “football life” goals but his other goal is to win a gold jacket (Hall of Fame) (Fast forward to when there is 5:10 left in the podcast)