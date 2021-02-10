Matthew Stafford reveals one moment he would change with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

When the 2021 regular season kicks off, Matthew Stafford will be wearing a Los Angeles Rams jersey. That is because the Detroit Lions recently agreed to terms to send Stafford to LA in exchange for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

On Wednesday, WDIV-Detroit aired the first part of an exclusive farewell interview with Stafford and his wife Kelly and Matthew revealed the one moment he would change from his time with the Lions.

“Oh there’s plenty of those,” Stafford told Hank Winchester. “I mean, the one that comes to mind when you say that right off the bat would be, you know, when the Packers hit that Hail Mary on Thursday night after we won on Thanksgiving.”

Yep, we would love to have that back too, Matthew!