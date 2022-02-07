Matthew Stafford says he is playing Super Bowl for Detroit supporters and former teammates

When Matthew Stafford was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would eventually lead the team to the promised land.

Unfortunately, in his 12 seasons in the Motor City, Stafford, and his Lions’ teammates were never able to even knock on the door to a Super Bowl.

Following the 2021 season, the Lions traded Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams and one year later, you guessed it, he is in the Super Bowl.

On Monday, Stafford was asked if he felt like he was playing for Detroit supporters and former teammates and he said it is natural to play for the people who helped you along the way to get to this point.

Nation, will you be rooting for Stafford and the Rams to win the Super Bowl?