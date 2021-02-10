Matthew Stafford says he wanted to bring Lombardi Trophy to Detroit

Sharing is caring!

Matthew Stafford wanted to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Detroit

On Wednesday night, WDIV-Detroit released the first part of their Matthew and Kelly Stafford farewell interview and Matthew said that though things did not go as planned, there are plenty of great memories.

“We had a few good years in there, Stafford told WDIV reporter Hank Winchester. “Nothing would’ve made me happier than bringing a Lombardi trophy home to Detroit. That’s not the way it’s gonna end, but I still have a ton of great memories.”

“We had a few good years in there. Nothing would’ve made me happier than bringing a Lombardi trophy home to Detroit. That’s not the way it’s gonna end, but I still have a ton of great memories.” – Matthew Stafford on @Local4News #Lions — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) February 11, 2021

On Thursday morning at 6 am, WDIV will air the portion of the interview that features Kelly Stafford and then at 5 pm, they will air the portion that reveals what the Stafford’s legacy will be in Detroit.

From Earlier:

We thought it may eventually come to this and we now know that Matthew Stafford has been traded (not official until the new league year begins) to the Los Angeles Rams.

On Wednesday night at 11 pm, Channel 4 WDIV will air Part 1 of ‘The Stafford’s Story” where Matthew and Kelly talk about their time in Detroit and say goodbye to Detroit Lions’ fans.

Here is a little preview.

If you miss tonight’s special, don’t worry, we will have you covered!