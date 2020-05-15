41.2 F
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford says wife Kelly pays more attention to trade rumors than he does

Soon after the 2020 NFL season ended, the Matthew Stafford trade rumors really started to heat up. In fact, Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV-Detroit reported that sources of his indicated that the Detroit Lions had been in talks to trade Stafford. Even though that rumor was immediately squashed by Lions GM Bob Quinn, Smilovitz stood by his report, which of course, ended up being a crock of (insert word of your choice).

On Thursday, Stafford spoke to the media via Zoom and he said that he paid less attention to the trade rumors than his wife Kelly did. (As we know, Kelly Stafford is very outspoken when it comes to her hubby being traded!)

“I pay less attention to them than my wife does,” Stafford said. “But it’s something that doesn’t bother me. Listen, I’m here, I want to be here. I love being a Detroit Lion, I love leading this team. All that kind of stuff is just out there to be out there. It’s a slow news month at that point and I’m just happy to be where I am and ready to deal with this offseason the way that it is and try to make the best of the season that I hope happens.”

By Arnold Powell

