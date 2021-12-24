Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay react to Pro Bowl snub

On Wednesday night, the NFL Pro Bowl rosters were revealed and they did not include Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

Stafford is having a hell of a year with the Rams but he was left out in favor of Aaron Rodgers (fair), Tom Brady (fair), and Kyler Murray (not fair).

On Thursday, Stafford was asked if he had any comment about the snub and his reaction was predictable.

“Not really, to be honest with you,” Stafford said. “[I] just go about my day, continue to prepare, try to play as good as I possibly can for the guys in our locker room and our coaching staff, and our fans. So that’s kind of how I feel about it, to be honest with you.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay was more candid about the snub.

“I think when you just look at how vital and instrumental Matthew has been to our success, the things that he’s overcome, the things he’s played through, the production, the way he’s elevated everybody’s play around him,” McVay told reporters, “I can’t think of anybody I’d rather have leading our team. He’s a Pro Bowler to me without a doubt.”

To be fair, Stafford certainly has his eye on a much bigger prize than the Pro Bowl.