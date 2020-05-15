41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, May 15, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford is selling his home in Bloomfield Twp.

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Kelly Stafford takes to Instagram, squashes latest speculation about Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, it became official that Matthew and Kelly Stafford are trying to sell their home in Bloomfield township for $6.5 million. Following that news...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford says wife Kelly pays more attention to trade rumors than he does

Arnold Powell - 0
Soon after the 2020 NFL season ended, the Matthew Stafford trade rumors really started to heat up. In fact, Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV-Detroit reported...
Read more

Don’t worry, Detroit Lions’ fans! Matthew Stafford is not going anywhere!

But, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Matthew and his wife Kelly are trying to sell their home in Bloomfield Twp. for $6.5 million.

From Detroit Free Press:

According to the real estate listing, the Staffords’ Bloomfield Township home sits on 1.27 acres of lakefront property and includes an indoor half basketball court made of flooring the Detroit Pistons played on at the Pontiac Silverdome, five fireplaces, a sauna, a wine cellar and the largest infinity pool in the state.

The Staffords bought the house in 2013, and did a major renovation and addition in 2016.

The 12,295-square foot house, including its finished lower level, officially hit the market Thursday. 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell

More on this topic

Previous articleMatthew Stafford says wife Kelly pays more attention to trade rumors than he does
Next articleKelly Stafford takes to Instagram, squashes latest speculation about Matthew Stafford

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.