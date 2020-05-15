Matthew Stafford is selling his home in Bloomfield Twp.

Don’t worry, Detroit Lions’ fans! Matthew Stafford is not going anywhere!

But, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, Matthew and his wife Kelly are trying to sell their home in Bloomfield Twp. for $6.5 million.

From Detroit Free Press:

According to the real estate listing, the Staffords’ Bloomfield Township home sits on 1.27 acres of lakefront property and includes an indoor half basketball court made of flooring the Detroit Pistons played on at the Pontiac Silverdome, five fireplaces, a sauna, a wine cellar and the largest infinity pool in the state.

The Staffords bought the house in 2013, and did a major renovation and addition in 2016.

The 12,295-square foot house, including its finished lower level, officially hit the market Thursday.