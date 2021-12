On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford set an NFL record when he became the fastest quarterback in NFL history to throw for 50,000 yards in his career.

It only took Stafford 182 games (including playoff games) to hit 50,000 yards passing.

Congrats, Matthew!

Matthew Stafford became the fastest QB to hit 50K passing yards 🙌pic.twitter.com/o63q5eI8mo — PFF (@PFF) December 22, 2021