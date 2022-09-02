Following the 2020 season, long-time Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford requested a trade, and new GM Brad Holmes made it happen by trading Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

As you know, Stafford proceeded to lead the Rams to a Super Bowl win over the Cincinnati Bengals and the Lions finished their first season under Dan Campbell with a 3-13-1 record.

Matthew Stafford shares first impression of Dan Campbell

During a recent interview with his buddy Hank Winchester of WDIV-Detroit, Matthew Stafford was asked if he has been watching the Detroit Lions on Hard Knocks.

“I have,” Stafford said. “I haven’t seen them in perfect chronological order as they’ve come out, but I’ve peeked and I have so many good friends who are still on that team.

Prior to leaving for Los Angeles, Stafford had a chance to talk to Dan Campbell and he was “really impressed.”

“I’m keeping up. I’m watching it. I got a chance as I was leaving (Detroit) to talk to Dan Campbell and was really impressed, and then you see him on the ‘Hard Knocks’ show and you go, ‘Man, if you’re a player, you’ve got to love playing for that guy.’”

As you may have heard, Stafford recently appeared in a new commercial for Little Caesars, which is now the official pizza sponsor of the NFL.

Part of Stafford’s deal with Little Caesars includes a social media aspect, something he is not exactly comfortable with.

“Am I enjoying (social media)? Parts of it yes, parts of it no,” Stafford said. “I’m not good at it, so when I’m bad at something, I don’t spend much time on it. I don’t understand a lot of how to really use (social media) properly.”