Matthew Stafford suffers injury against Seattle Seahawks

On Thursday night, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams took on the Seattle Seahawks in a great early season NFC West battle.

With the Rams trailing 7-0 late in the 2nd quarter, Stafford appeared to suffer a hand injury and he is currently being checked out on the sideline.

It looks like Stafford should be able to return to the game but it will be interesting to see if this has an impact on his throwing.

Stafford has a finger out of place, I think — John Niyo (@JohnNiyo) October 8, 2021

Reggie Scott is placing some sort of tape on Matthew Stafford's throwing hand. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 8, 2021