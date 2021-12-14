Matthew Stafford throws 52-yard laser TD to Van Jefferson [Video]

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford is balling out so far on Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals.
Watch as Stafford throws an absolute laser for a 52-yard TD pass to Van Jefferson to give the Rams a 20-13 lead in the third quarter.
As you will see, Stafford launched the ball from his own 40-yard line and it traveled about 59 yards in the air.
Beautiful throw.
.@VanJefferson12 with the 52-yard TD 🔥🤯
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zQ3x9xWCrE
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 14, 2021