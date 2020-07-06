41.2 F
Matthew Stafford trick play earns Detroit Lions “Play of the Decade” honors (VIDEO)

One of the great trick plays we've ever seen!

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a trick up his sleeve in 2013 – and none of his teammates or coaches knew about it.

Lions writer Mike O’Hara compiled his list of Detroit’s top plays over the past decade, and it’s really no surprise why Stafford’s play came in first place.

With just moments remaining during an October 27, 2013 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field, Stafford rushed his teammates to the line of scrimmage to spike the ball. But instead, he took the snap and leapt over the goal line and a shocked Cowboys defensive unit to give Detroit the lead.

Check out the reasoning:

“He caught the Dallas Cowboys’ defense on its heels, expecting him to spike the ball on first and goal at the one,” O’Hara wrote.

“Instead, Stafford took the snap and jumped through a gap to extend the ball over the goal line for a touchdown with 12 seconds left and a 31-30 win for the Lions.”

– – Quotes via Mike O’Hara of DetroitLions.com Link – –

