Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford uses interesting analogy to describe Lions HC Matt Patricia’s growth

After going 6-10 in his first season and then 3-12-1 in his second season as a head coach, Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions still has his job.

Now, some agree that Patricia is getting a third year and others think he should have been fired at the end of the 2019 season but regardless, he is here and the show must go on.

Some former Lions players have spoken out about how Patricia runs his locker room, saying that he is a coach who demands respect out of his players but does not give the same respect back.

On Thursday, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke to the media via a zoom meeting and he compared Patricia’s evolution as a coach from Year 1 to Year 2.

“I think steps from year one to year two, probably like rookie year to second year as a player, are some of the biggest leaps you can make, and I thought he did a great job last year,” Stafford said. “It didn’t reflect so much in our record (3-12-1). But, I thought he did a great job.”

Let’s hope Patricia’s growth from Year 2 to Year 3 include a bunch of wins because if it does not, there will not be a Year 4.

By Arnold Powell

