Matthew Stafford wins first award since being traded to Los Angeles Rams

On Sunday night, former Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford was brilliant in his first game with the Los Angeles Rams as he sliced and diced the Chicago Bears defense on way to a 34-14 win.

During the game, Stafford completed 20-of-26 passes for 321 yards and three touchdowns and he has been rewarded for his accomplishments.

According to reports, Stafford has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the Week 1 of the 2021 regular season

#Rams Matthew Stafford is the NFC offensive player of the week. #LARams #NFL — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) September 15, 2021