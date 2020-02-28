23.5 F
Detroit
Friday, February 28, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford's agent comments on latest rumors

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

On Friday, Michael Silver tweeted out that some NFL general managers and coaches believe that though the Detroit Lions are 100% committed to QB Matthew Stafford, the feeling may not be mutual and Stafford may want the Lions to move on from him.

Well, just moments ago, Silver took to Twitter again, this time to report that he has talked Stafford’s agent, Tom Condon, and Condon told him “conclusively” that Stafford does not want out of Detroit.

As I have reiterated, Matthew Stafford will absolutely be the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2020. That you can believe.

Kelly Stafford responds to question regarding Matthew Stafford wanting to leave Lions

