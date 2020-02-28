Matthew Stafford’s agent comments on latest rumors

On Friday, Michael Silver tweeted out that some NFL general managers and coaches believe that though the Detroit Lions are 100% committed to QB Matthew Stafford, the feeling may not be mutual and Stafford may want the Lions to move on from him.

Well, just moments ago, Silver took to Twitter again, this time to report that he has talked Stafford’s agent, Tom Condon, and Condon told him “conclusively” that Stafford does not want out of Detroit.

Update: Stafford's agent, Tom Condon, told me conclusively that Stafford does not want out of Detroit. Thus, the chatter among other coaches/GMs is apparently just chatter. Carry on. https://t.co/ObFqdEPFCG — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) February 29, 2020

As I have reiterated, Matthew Stafford will absolutely be the Detroit Lions quarterback in 2020. That you can believe.