Matthew Stafford’s birthday cake rubs it in to Detroit Lions fans

Sharing is caring!

We knew it would eventually happen but it’s still hard to believe that Matthew Stafford will be taking snaps for a team other than the Detroit Lions in 2021.

That’s because Stafford asked for a trade and the Lions granted his wish by sending him to the Los Angeles Rams.

Today just so happens to be Stafford’s 33rd birthday and as you can see below, his birthday cake is Los Angeles Rams’ themed.

This just rubs salt in our wounds!

Oh well. Happy Birthday, 9.

Those are not Lions’ colors and I’m sad. Happy, Birthday 9. pic.twitter.com/iz6ZUMkiSZ — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) February 7, 2021