Matthew Stafford’s former Detroit Lions teammates take to Twitter after he wins NFC Championship

Matthew Stafford is heading to the Super Bowl in his first year with the Los Angeles Rams and his former teammates could not be happier for him.

Here are some of Stafford’s former Detroit Lions teammates had to say as the final seconds ticked off of the clock.

Staff new team= heading to the super bowl!!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) January 31, 2022

It can’t be stated enough, I’m so incredibly happy for Stafford, Von, and the Rams. Only 1 game left! — Graham Glasgow (@gglasgow61) January 31, 2022

Happy as hell for Staff and @obj !!! — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) January 31, 2022

Dawg i’m so happy for 9!!! — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 31, 2022

My dawg 9 🥺 — Mal (@jamalagnew) January 31, 2022

9!!!!!!!!! — Kenny Wiggins (@KennyWiggins60) January 31, 2022

Gratefull 😭 #9 — Marvin Jones Jr (@MarvinJonesJr) January 31, 2022

couldnt be more happy for #9 (Stafford) he deserves this! — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) January 31, 2022

Happy For 9️⃣. Go get you ☝🏾 brother. — Nicholas Williams (@NickWilliams_98) January 31, 2022

So happy for my guy Stafford man — Amani Oruwariye (@AmaniO) January 31, 2022

Soo happy for Stafford!!! Incredible 😩 — Romeo Okwara (@RomeoND45) January 31, 2022

And Matthew Stafford is going to the Super Bowl his very first year with the rams.. happy for you buddy! — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 31, 2022

I once got told by Super Bowl appearance QB Matthew Stafford to “STOP FUMBLING THE **** BALL” and i think that’s something I’ll tell my grandkids — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) January 31, 2022

Mathew Stafford is going to the Super Bowl in his first year in LA. Is it safe to say the lions should sell their organization. — DIGGZ32 (@JamesIhedigbo) January 31, 2022

Matthew Stafford has a bunch of former Lions teammates publicly supporting him. His teammates respected him a ton in Detroit. Heck, Sam Martin and Marvin Jones were at the NFC Championship. (via sammartin_6 on Instagram) pic.twitter.com/knAJbDBAWp — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 31, 2022