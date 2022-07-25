Matthew Stafford’s has ‘significant question’ heading into training camp

The Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl this past season and a big reason why they got to the promised land is former Detroit Lions quarterback, Matthew Stafford.

After being traded to the Rams, Stafford went out and proved his haters wrong by throwing for 4,886 yards and a career-best 41 touchdowns (also threw 41 TDs for the Lions in 2011) as the Rams finished the regular season with a 12-5 record.

During his Super Bowl run, Stafford completed 70% of his passes for 1,188 yards and nine touchdowns to go along with just three interceptions.

But during the offseason, Stafford has dealt with a lingering elbow issue, at one point requiring an anti-inflammatory shot.

It's time for Lions fans to let Stafford go

Matthew Stafford’s throwing arm a ‘significant question’ heading into training camp

According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Matthew Stafford’s throwing arm is a “significant question” heading into training camp.

On Sunday, Stafford spoke to reporters about his arm.

“Definitely knocking some rust off and feeling it again,” Stafford told reporters on Sunday. “It’s good to get out there and stress it a little bit and see how it reacts.”

Stafford even acknowledged that he and the Rams staff have a plan written down on paper but that it could change depending on how his arm progresses.

“There’s a little bit of something that we have down on paper, but it’ll be fluid I’m sure.”

“It’s an interesting thing trying to have a little bit of governor on there, and at the same time, just trying to be as smart as I can,” Stafford added. “It’s a process. Just going to have to sit there and work through it, trust it. We’ll figure it out as we go.”

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Stafford is currently on a “pitch count” but that it “did not restrict him from doing anything on Sunday.”

Matthew Stafford has proven time and again that he is willing to play through pain and we expect that is exactly what he will do in his current situation if need be.

