What Matthew Stafford’s positive COVID-19 test means for his immediate future

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Saturday, it was reported that Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Being placed on the list meant Stafford had A) Tested positive for COVID-19, or B) He had come in contact with somebody who had tested positive.

According to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, Stafford tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after having negative on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

So, what does this mean for Stafford’s immediate future?

Since Stafford tested positive for COVID-19 and is reportedly asymptomatic, the NFL/NFLPA has guidelines for his return.

As you can see below on the Return to Facility protocol put out by the NFL/NFLPA, Stafford will have to adhere to the “Following a positive test, but asymptomatic” section.

With Stafford testing negative on both Tuesday and Wednesday before testing positive on Friday, there is also the possibility that it was a false positive test and he could be back in the minimum time.

