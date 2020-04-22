41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford’s reaction to being drafted by Detroit Lions [Video]

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Potential ‘Early Fireworks’ point to Detroit Lions waiting to make trade

Don Drysdale - 0
At this point, most believe that Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will do whatever he can to trade the No. 3 overall pick to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

2020 NFL Mock Draft includes Detroit Lions making a deal

Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is nearly upon us and after what seems like an infinite amount of speculation and mock drafts, we will soon...
Read more

On April 25, 2009, the Detroit Lions used the No. 1 overall pick to select quarterback Matthew Stafford out of Georgia.

For the past 11 seasons, Stafford has established himself as a franchise quarterback and the hope is that he can still lead the Lions to the promised land.

Let’s flashback to the 2009 NFL Draft to the moment commissioner Roger Goodell announced Stafford was going to the Lions.

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Arnold Powell
Views49

More on this topic

Previous article2020 NFL Mock Draft includes Detroit Lions making a deal
Next articleA depressing last look inside a gutted Joe Louis Arena (VIDEO)

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.